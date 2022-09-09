JONESBORO — After a warrant was issued last week for a juvenile in connection with the Aug. 14 murder of Madison Wilfong, an arrest was made on Wednesday evening.
Members of the United States Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and Jonesboro Police Departments Street Crimes Unit developed information that a suspect in the murder was at a residence in Jonesboro.
EATF and SCU members then attempted to locate the person of interest Wednesday evening at 5:15 p.m. and after several minutes of knocking, the 17-year-old male suspect exited the front door of the residence with his hands up and was taken into custody without incident.
Police have not released many details, but said they received the call at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street, which is between West Matthews and Nettleton avenues, near Annie Camp Junior High School.
Officer Jacob Lowry said in his report that he found Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, lying on the sidewalk outside of the apartments.
Officers said they were unable to find a pulse. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The initial incident report listed seven witnesses, ranging from 14 to 34 years of age, and didn’t indicate whether Wilfong lived at the residence.
There was some indication the shooting stemmed from an argument over a drug deal. Police said they recovered two bags containing a total of 15.2 grams (or 5.3 ounces) of marijuana.
Prosecutors haven’t said whether the suspect will be tried as an adult.
