JONESBORO — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a juvenile in the Aug. 14 shooting death of a Jonesboro man.
An arrest hasn’t been made yet, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department. She said officers were working with other law enforcement agencies to secure an arrest.
Police have not released many details, but said they received the call at 8:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street, which is between West Matthews and Nettleton avenues, near Annie Camp Junior High School.
Officer Jacob Lowry said in his report that he found Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, lying on the sidewalk outside of the apartments.
Officers said they were unable to find a pulse. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The initial incident report listed seven witnesses, ranging from 14 to 34 years of age, and didn’t indicate whether Wilfong lived at the residence.
There was some indication the shooting stemmed from an argument over a drug deal. Police said they recovered two bags containing a total of 15.2 grams (or 5.3 ounces) of marijuana.
The Aug. 14 death marks the fifth murder of the year.
