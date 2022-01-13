JONESBORO — Two men were arrested by Jonesboro police on suspicion of possession of drugs and firearms in separate incidents.
In the first case, Desmon Love, 26, of the 300 block of East Gordon Street, was arrested Wednesday night at the intersection of Hickory and Warren streets.
Love is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gentry Stevenson, 36, of the 400 block of East Gordon Street, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
In the other case, police arrested Timothy Collums, 32, of the 200 block of Baxter County Road 421, Mountain Home, at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Heern Drive and Metzler Lane.
Collums is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a vehicle.
All three suspects are being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Devin D. Renshaw, 31, of the 6000 block of South Caraway Road, on Wednesday morning after the report of a burglary in the 2600 block of Judes Park Drive. Renshaw is being held on suspicion of residential burglary, felony theft of property, third-degree stalking, violation of a protection order, possession of instruments of crime and driving on a suspended license.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that his residence was burglarized in the 1200 block of Greensboro Road. Stolen was a .22-caliber revolver. He also reported $100 damage to a door jam.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police his vehicle was broken into Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hurst Lane. Stolen was a .40-caliber Glock handgun.
Mills Utility Construction of Mississippi, of Oxford, Miss., reported the theft of a trailer containing steel pipe, a water pump and a mixing system Wednesday morning at the intersection of Oakhurst and Puryear streets. The total value of the items is listed at $25,000.
Police arrested John Odoms Jr., 47, of the 2400 block of Skyline Point, on Wednesday night after a woman accused him of abducting and physically assaulting her at the intersection of South Culberhouse Street and Cherry Avenue. Odom is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member.
