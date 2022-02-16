JONESBORO — Garbage collection in Jonesboro has been chaotic for the past few months, but city officials believe things are returning to normal, with the delivery of new trucks.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver said the first of five new trucks the city ordered last year arrived on Friday and a second arrived Monday.
“As soon as the trucks arrived, they went into service,” Copenhaver said Wednesday.
The remaining three will arrive in a few weeks, the mayor said.
“As we’ve come through Thanksgiving and Christmas and the holidays and the weather situation, we need, obviously transportation, but up to date transportation,” Copenhaver said. “And then with that, employees, we had COVID situations. So, it’s all coming back together.”
Tony Thomas, the mayor’s chief operating officer, said there was one point where only four of the eight residential pickup vehicles were operable, and the city fell three days behind on their routes.
Copenhaver said the city has invested in $3.7 million in sanitation equipment – primarily through lease agreements – since he took office in 2021.
Now that the fleet is getting newer, Copenhaver said he wants to keep it that way by replacing them every two years.
The city also lost several drivers last year to higher paying jobs in the private sector. But even that situation has turned around, Thomas said.
“Right now, we don’t have any full-time slots available in our sanitation department. We’re at 100 percent strength,” Thomas said.
He said the driver shortage was rectified in the 2022 budget when the city raised the minimum salaries by almost $2 per hour.
“That investment in pay for workers on the bottom end of our scale has really paid dividends for us,” Thomas said. “Number one, especially at sanitation, it has been attractive to individuals that have left. And then number two, it has stopped the bleed that we’ve seen in sanitation and particularly in streets. Now, in streets, we still have a number of positions that we need to fill, but we anticipate as things warm up, that will be a little more attractive.”
Copenhaver and Thomas said making sure the garbage gets picked up in a timely manner is a crucial public service.
“When you look at our Facebook posts, when you look at the calls that come into the office, the public has given us a great deal of grace the past three months,” Thomas said. “And we really appreciate their understanding of how hard these individuals are working to get this done. We put in a number of overtime hours since November. They don’t quit. They just keep working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.