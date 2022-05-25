JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Paragould man with felony arson and misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief and harassment.
William Denham, 39, of the 800 block of Roselee Drive, was arrested Tuesday night on a bench warrant that was sworn by Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills and signed by Fowler.
Fowler set Denham’s bond at $100,000 and issued a no-contact order between Denham and the victim.
He also ordered Denham to wear an ankle monitor if released from jail.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Sasha Miller, 35, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order between Miller and the victim.
Thomas Kenney, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $35,000 bond.
Myles Holden, 20, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Joseph Lambert, 31, of Monette, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Dewayne Schrader, 30, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Julius Williams, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear; $35,000 total bond.
Nathaniel Watson, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $50,000 bond.
Joedy Gillion, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Kevin Brown, 36, of Jonesboro, with robbery, second-degree forgery, kidnapping, theft and interfering with an emergency communications device; $35,000 bond.
Zachary Smith, 28, of Jonesboro, with two counts of being a registered sex offender living near a day care center; $50,000 bond.
