PARAGOULD — A man is facing arson and negligent homicide charges in connection with a 2019 home explosion that claimed the life of a man, Greene County authorities said this week.

Jeffrey Carter, 52, of Lewisburg, Tenn., was arrested July 18 after a months-long investigation into the June 14, 2019 fire at a home on Highway 141 North in Greene County. Carter is also facing a fraudulent insurance act charge as well.