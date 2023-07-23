PARAGOULD — A man is facing arson and negligent homicide charges in connection with a 2019 home explosion that claimed the life of a man, Greene County authorities said this week.
Jeffrey Carter, 52, of Lewisburg, Tenn., was arrested July 18 after a months-long investigation into the June 14, 2019 fire at a home on Highway 141 North in Greene County. Carter is also facing a fraudulent insurance act charge as well.
Greene County authorities said this week that they got a 911 call about the explosion the day of the incident.
“A witness on scene called stating that Michael Blake Campbell was in the house when it exploded, and he believed him to be dead. Deputies arrived on scene at approximately 8:26 p.m. and the structure was fully engulfed in flames,” deputies said in a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies said the house had a for sale sign in the yard from Jeff Carter Real Estate. Deputies also spoke with Carter, who had said the residence was vacant.
“Carter stated that he had bought the house about a month prior and was in the process of renovating it. Carter stated that he had someone look at the residence to put counters in about a week prior and they had realized the wiring had been stripped from the residence,” deputies said in the affidavit.
Campbell’s body was found inside the structure and authorities said the cause of death was “smoke and soot inhalation.”
However, investigators began to look further into the case, according to the affidavit.
“Witness #1 who called 911 was seen at AMMC for burns to his face and arm. The witness stated that he was working for Jeff Carter and had been at the home with Blake Campbell (Jeff’s stepson). The witness smelled of gasoline and stated that he had stepped in gas on the carport after the explosion,” the affidavit noted. “A transaction for $50.00 at Jordan’s gas station on 6/14/2019 was located in Michael Blake Campbell’s bank records. Witness #1 later stated that Campbell was sent to the residence to burn it by the stepfather Jeff Carter because the wiring had been stripped and it would cost too much to fix.”
Deputies also spoke with another witness in the case.
“Witness #2, the decedent’s wife, was interviewed and stated on the night of the fire that Blake had brought her something to eat about 5 or 6 and that while he was at the residence, Jeff Carter called him on the phone. She stated that while Blake was on the phone with Jeff, he walked outside. She stated that Witness #1 was in Blake’s truck outside. She stated that Blake told her that Jeff wanted him to burn the house down for him and said something about so he didn’t have to deal with it anymore,” the affidavit noted. She stated: “I think if I remember right, he said he would get a couple thousand from Jeff, a thousand or two for doing it, when the insurance money would come through.”
Deputies also said they received forensic information from a cell phone as well as the state crime lab in the case.
“A forensic examination of Witness #1’s phone revealed a text message from Michael Blake Campbell to Witness #1 on the day of the fire. The message stated, “We gotta go take care of some stuff for jeff”. The message was sent at 4:45 p.m. The 911 call reference to the explosion came in at approximately 8:15 p.m., the affidavit noted.
“The crime lab identified a residue of gasoline on a half-pint jar containing a residue of an amber liquid that was recovered from the fire scene,” the affidavit continued. “There was no electricity connected at the residence at the time of the fire.”
Investigators said they found out Carter bought the house for $25,000 on April 6, 2019 and that the house burned June 14, 2019.
“The policy limit with the insurance on the property was $80,000. Carter turned in a claim to his insurance company, but refused to provide an examination under oath, so the claim was denied,” deputies said in the affidavit.
A $100,000 bond was set Thursday for Carter in the case. Carter, who was released from custody after posting bond, was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said investigators have been working since January 1 on the case, going over the original case file and documents to get leads. Authorities also have spoken with Campbell’s family, as well.
Carter is awaiting an Aug. 29 circuit court date in the case.
