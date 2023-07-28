JONESBORO — The arson trial for a former member of the Craighead County Quorum Court has been set for October in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Jason Price is accused of setting fire to his home at 219 Harold Cove in Jonesboro on Feb. 20, 2022.
“I’m not guilty, and it’ll all come out in court,” Price said after his arrest in May 2022. He referred other comments to his attorney, Zach Morrison.
“We believe the truth will come out in time,” Morrison said at the time. “He’ll be vindicated.”
In August 2022, Morrison filed a motion for the trial to be continued until Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022.
In October 2022, the trial was again continued until Feb. 6-16, 2023, at Morrison’s request.
In February, another motion to continue the case was filed. The trial was then set for May 15-19.
On May 19, the defense requested another continuance for May 30-June 2.
In June, Circuit Judge Chris Thyer set the trial for Oct. 2-6. with a pre-trial hearing set for Sept. 14.
According to a Fire Department report on the Feb. 20 fire, the blaze caused a total of $70,000 of damage to the residence and its contents.
The report states:
“The Jonesboro Fire Marshals Division is pursuing (the) Harold Cove as an incendiary fire.
“Information at this time supports facts that this fire is arson.
“The final hypothesis for the area of origin of this fire is the central hallway closet and hallway.
“The final hypothesis for the cause of this fire is human intervention. This fire is under investigation at this time.”
According to a probable cause affidavit at the time by Fire Marshal Jason Wills, “The Fire Marshals Division responded to the scene a short time later. It was determined that a search warrant was needed so, one was sought and obtained for the heavily damaged residence.
“Video surveillance camera footage from a local community center as well as traffic cameras captured the accused described vehicle leaving at the noted time. Three separate witnesses told fire marshals that the homeowner and insured, Jason Price, along with his fiance, were seen leaving the residence just moments before the fire broke. Phone records obtained for the accused would also later confirm that the accused was in the area at the time.
“While searching the residence, fire marshals found that the two left control knobs to the gas kitchen stove were in the ON position at the time of the fire. In the master bathroom an electrical space heater was found plugged in and had been placed in a wicker basket containing rolls of toilet paper.
“The documented time of the 911 call reporting the fire, and the time stamped video footage from the cameras showing the accused vehicle leaving from the area is around two minutes and 31 seconds. The accused would have been at or around the crime scene at the time the fire was set.”
The residence was insured for $157,900 with the contents insured for another $110,530, the affidavit stated.
Wills said the insurance company did its own investigation into the fire and concurred with the Fire Department’s finding of arson.
Price didn’t seek re-election in 2022, because he said he was moving to another state.
