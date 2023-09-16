Two new art exhibitions open at BAM

Little Rock-based artist Michael Warrick (right) visits with his wife Becky Peterson (from left), his assistant Courtney Wilson, and Paula Anderson of Little Rock during the opening reception of the “Sweet Dreams” and “Memento-Mori” art exhibitions on Thursday evening at the Bradbury Art Museum on the Arkansas State University Campus in Jonesboro. More coverage of this event will be featured in this week’s Sun Sunday Extra online.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Visitors had the chance to mingle with “Sweet Dreams” artist Lana Stephens of Seattle, Wash., and “Memento-Mori” artist Michael Warrick of Little Rock on Friday at the opening reception of the new exhibitions at Bradbury Art Museum (BAM) inside Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center in Jonesboro.

The free exhibitions will be open to the public through Nov. 15.