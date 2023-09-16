JONESBORO — Visitors had the chance to mingle with “Sweet Dreams” artist Lana Stephens of Seattle, Wash., and “Memento-Mori” artist Michael Warrick of Little Rock on Friday at the opening reception of the new exhibitions at Bradbury Art Museum (BAM) inside Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center in Jonesboro.
The free exhibitions will be open to the public through Nov. 15.
According to an Arkansas State University press release, “Sweet Dreams” investigates contemporary surrealism, fantasy, and the universal human experience of dreaming as the show brings together the work of eight artists and one artistic duo to create an experience that is luscious, inviting, mysterious, and a little strange.
Artists featured in the exhibition included Stephens, Sarah Ann Banks, Amanda Besl, Cicely Carew, Kahn and Selesnick, Wesley Zakk Kramer, Morgan Nicolette, Angel Oloshove and Peter Opheim.
Visitors were also invited to attend an artist talk by Stephens before the reception.
After the presentation, both Stephens and Warrick mingled with the visitors at the reception and talked about their various creations and thought processes.
Stephens told The Sun during Thursday’s reception that she has been fascinated by clouds since she was a little girl.
“I’ve always been really fascinated with the beauty found in the world,” Stephens said. “It’s very colorful and I love being in awe of the world around me. I’ve always been a bit of a daydreamer.
“It’s just nice to get lost in the clouds. I’ve always just been enamored of their beauty,” she continued, noting another series she did on stormscapes. “Alternate realities is what I call them. They are these manifestations my inner world.”
One of the things Stephens said she likes about her cloud series is that “like the passing sky” everyone sees something different when they look at them.
Warrick, who taught for 32 years at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, was also in attendance to talk about his solo exhibition “Memento-Mori,” which features narrative sculptural portraits exploring themes of transformation, angst, meditation, mentorship, identity, death and memory as the key to understanding who we are and aspire to be.
According to press release, the artworks in “Memento-Mori” represent years of Warrick’s sculptural oeuvre, as well as his mastery over many different materials.
Warrick told The Sun on Thursday that his work is a narrative that is meant to tell stories of individuals, families and experiences.
“The momentum being memory, because memories in your life are the important stuff,” he said.
“I make stuff that’s a contradiction and they take different approaches,” Warrick said, noting some of his different materials such as aluminum, bronze, wood, porcelain and Hydrocal; as well as some more unusual materials such as buttons and baby booties found in “Momento Mori #5” and the 3D prints covered in bronze used in “The Lady.”
He then explained how “The Lady” was about mentorship, as he discussed some of the similarities between parents and teachers.
“You want them to develop skills and work hard; and then you want to help them walk too,” he said, noting that being a parent and a teacher are about both holding on and letting go.
To see the exhibits visit the Bradbury Art Museum from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. For additional details about the show visit the museum’s website at BradburyArtMuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.