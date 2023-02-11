JONESBORO — For Little Rock artist Kevin Kresse, his work on the 8-foot statue of Johnny Cash which is going into Estuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol is “the big cherry of my career.”
Kresse was chosen to sculpt the piece after applications were received from thousands of artists from around the United States.
The sculpture will be unveiled in Washington, D.C., later this year, Kresse said.
He was one of three finalists for the commission.
He was in Northeast Arkansas on Friday, appearing at the Cash Boyhood Home in Dyess and two events on the campus of Arkansas State University – a morning session with high school art students from Harrisburg, Piggott and Brookland at the Carl R. Reng Student Union Auditorium and an event which was open to the public at the Fowler Center.
At the student union, Kresse urged the art students to follow their dreams. He said many adults see young people attempting to make a living as an artist, whether it be visual or performing arts, as a wasting their time.
A product of Catholic education in North Little Rock and Little Rock, Kresse said he took his first art class at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. His Catholic schools didn’t offer art courses.
After spending about three years as art director for the advertising department at the Arkansas Democrat in the 1980s, Kresse said he decided to strike out on his own and become a full-time artist.
He said only about 2 percent of artists make a living at their craft.
His first art show, which was held in Hot Springs, didn’t draw a single sale of his work.
“In each of you there is something that draws you to the arts,” Kresse said. “It affects everyone differently.”
His first art studio was above Vino’s Brew Pub on West Seventh Street in Little Rock. Vino’s attracted pizza and music lovers.
While in high school, he said he had an equal love of art and music, but his art talents won out.
He began to sculpt in earnest when he was 31 years old, said Kresse, who is now 61.
He has sculptures around the Little Rock area at Baptist Medical Center and in the Argenta area of North Little Rock. He also has a piece showing a boy in a wheelbarrow in the River Market in Little Rock.
Kresse told the students the love of art is like a seedling sprouting in one’s gut. It needs to be nurtured until it grows to withstand the drawbacks of being an artist. Soon the sprout will grow into a healthy sapling and continue to mature until there’s no holding one back from finding success.
As far as the Capitol sculpture of Johnny Cash, the clay mold was sent to a foundry in Oklahoma to be cast into bronze. He has been working on the project for almost four years.
Kresse did a bust of Cash as part of his audition for the project. He takes the bust with him to presentations to describe the sculpting process.
He said the entire project has the enthusiastic support of the Cash family.
As for his future, Kresse wants to do a series of Arkansas musicians. So far, besides Cash, Kresse has sculpted busts of Levon Helm of The Band and Al Green of Forrest City. He has plans to sculpt busts of Sister Rosetta Tharpe of Cotton Plant, Louis Jordan of Brinkley and Glen Campbell of Delight, to name a few.
There are no idle hands in the Kresse household.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.