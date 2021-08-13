JONESBORO — Arvest Bank has promoted Paula Hensley to business banking specialist, according to Kevin Hufstedler, community bank president for Arvest in Northeast Arkansas.
In her new role, Hensley will build and maintain relationships with the area’s small business customers. Her responsibilities will include recommending appropriate business and personal financial solutions and facilitating lending needs.
Hensley has worked in the banking industry for 12 years. She most recently served as a financial service representative for Arvest. She also has customer advocate and senior teller experience.
“Paula has been an outstanding associate and a valuable resource to Arvest customers,” Hufstedler said. “We know she will be great in this new role, and we are excited about the expanded opportunities for Paula and our local businesses.”
Hensley will be located at Arvest’s 2009 Browns Lane branch in Jonesboro.
