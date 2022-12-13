PARAGOULD — Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man convicted earlier this year in connection with a drug trafficking case.
ASP said in a statement Friday afternoon that there is an ongoing criminal investigation underway at the request of local authorities into the death of Marshall Ray Price.
Price, 46, of Paragould was sentenced Nov. 16 to 10 years in prison on a charge of trafficking a controlled substance.
ASP released further details Monday afternoon about the investigation.
An ASP spokesman said around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 7, a Greene County jail nurse examined Price, who had asked to be treated for what was described as shortness of breath.
Price was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital around 5 p.m. He was under a physician’s care when he died around 2 a.m., Dec. 8, ASP said.
The ASP spokesman said as agents do their work, they are awaiting a ruling from the state Medical Examiner’s office on the manner and cause of death.
Once the investigation is completed, a case file will be submitted to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review and consideration.
Earlier Monday, the ASP spokesman said the case remains open and active for investigators.
