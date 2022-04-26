The Arkansas State Police are investigating a pursuit in Paragould Monday and its connection to the death of a person sought by authorities involving a murder in Fulton County earlier this month.
The pursuit happened throughout Paragould Monday evening.
Authorities released few details Tuesday about the situation, which ended in a crash on West Kingshighway in Paragould.
Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler confirmed that his agency is investigating both aspects of the case.
“Arkansas State Police is involved in investigations related to the Fulton County homicide that occurred last week, as well as yesterday’s pursuit and suspect death in Paragould,” Sadler said.
Sadler said both sheriff’s offices requested news media inquiries about the case be directed to the “local jurisdictions.”
Attempts to reach the Greene and Fulton County sheriff’s offices about the case Tuesday were not successful. However, the investigation into the case is ongoing.
