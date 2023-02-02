JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a 21-year-old Jonesboro man with several crimes.
Kemel White is accused of third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday morning Jonesboro police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Arch Street. Officers met with the victim and her and the suspect’s 3-year-old daughter.
The victim said she had met up with White to give him the child for a few days. The victim said White became upset with her and struck her in the face and stomach several times, causing injuries of swelling and bleeding to the lips, even though White knew the victim was about eight months pregnant.
The victim said the daughter was sitting between the two in a vehicle and White accidentally hit the girl several times, the affidavit said.
White took off on foot and officers found him soon after, and, according to the affidavit, a small amount of marijuana was located near him.
Fowler noted that White had a history of domestic violence against the victim, was on probation and violated a no-contact order in November. He set White’s bond at $25,000 cash-only, issued a no-contact order between him and the victims and required White to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Courtney McGee, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Janiesha Doss, 23, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a household or family member; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Shonda Wilson, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Johnny Guitierrez, 33, of Monette, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $25,000 bond.
Brandie Price, 37, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Paul Howard, 42, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Bradley Doyle, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.