JONESBORO — Special Judge Ralph Wilson set a $25,000 bond on a Jonesboro man Tuesday after he found probable cause to charge him with two felonies and one misdemeanor.
Alejandro Martinez, 26, is accused of aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Martinez punched his girlfriend several times on Sunday morning in the 200 block of North Patrick Street, leaving her bleeding from the lips and nose with swelling to the cheeks and ears.
Martinez’s next court date is July 27 in the Craighead County Courthouse.
In other cases, Wilson found probable cause to charge:
Leesa Hamilton, 39, of Dixie, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on a $2,500 bond.
Jorge Camacho, 28, of Dallas, Texas, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Carlos Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of a defaced firearm; $2,500 bond.
Christopher Cline, 47, of Paragould, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm; $5,000 bond.
Austin Harvey, 22, of Paragould, with second-degree battery of a medical technician and parole violation; $30,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Brandon Jarman, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
John MackIntosh, 52, of Cash, with failure to report or register as a sex offender; $10,000 bond.
Jomareon McVay, 18, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $105,000 bond.
Shamekia Mitchell, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Raymond Roedel, 39, of Jonesboro, with parole violation and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Aquinas Starks, 36, of West Memphis, with felony failure to appear; $135,000 bond.
Glen Washington, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Teresa Wheeler, 52, of Trumann, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and driving on a suspended license; released on her own recognizance.
