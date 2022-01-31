JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man had a $25,000 bond placed on him Monday after being accused of aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery and fleeing.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Andre Isabell, 43, of the 700 block of West Oak Avenue, with the crimes.
According to a police report, Isabell threatened a 43-year-old woman with a knife and struck her in the face, breaking her nose and leaving a contusion on her right eye.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Kendrick King, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $500 bond.
Kourtney Anchor, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Scotty Brooks, 41, of Paragould, with breaking or entering; $5,000 bond.
Kevin Williams, 34, of Pocahontas, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Brent Rogers, 48, of Jonesboro, with failure to register, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less that 200 grams, second-degree forgery, felony failure to appear and theft of property; total bond of $780,000.
