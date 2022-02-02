JONESBORO — A Trumann man received a $50,000 bond Wednesday after probable cause was found to charge him with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
District Judge Tommy Fowler issued the bond for Deondre Mitchell, 26.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Justin Robertson, 32, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery, theft and interfering with an emergency communication; $25,000 bond.
Skye Burns, 22, of Jonesboro, with theft of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $25,000 bond.
Calvin Brown, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $35,000 bond.
Randel Scott, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Jaquris Miller, 25, of Brinkley, with felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
Deadrick Furlow, 31, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $25,000 bond.
Kristina Hartsook, 31, of Memphis, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $10,000 bond.
Connie Dean, 56, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $10,000 bond.
Brandon Neldon, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 gram; $8,000 total bond.
Maria Theodoropoulos, 43, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of prohibited weapon (brass knuckles); $5,000 bond.
Michael Lazano, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $5,000
