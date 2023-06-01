JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman is sitting in the Craighead County Detention Center after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with a Class Y felony, other felonies and several misdemeanors.
Aariyah Smith, 21, of the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue, is charged with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree battery, theft of $1,000 or less, interference with an emergency communications device and violating a no-contact order.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Smith contacted an adult family member of the victim’s on Saturday and pointed a handgun at her, threatening to kill her.
The next day, the victim contacted police and said Smith kicked in the door to her residence, demanding that charges in a January assault be dropped. Smith then took the victim’s cell phone from her and pointed a gun at her head while threatening to kill her, according to the affidavit.
She then struck the victim in the head with the gun and told victim and the family member that if she went to jail she would kill them once she got out, the affidavit said.
A witness backed up the victim’s story with police.
In the previous incident, police officers responded to the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue on Jan. 14 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival they made contact with a female victim with swelling and bruising to the facial area as well as a deep laceration on the middle finger of her right hand.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she had come to the residence to pick up her belongings and Smith had attacked her with a knife.
“Smith became angry and physically attacked her both with fists and a Taser-style weapon,” the affidavit stated. “Smith then went to her vehicle and parked in such a manner to block victim’s vehicle in the parking lot so she was unable to drive away.
“Smith then exited her vehicle with a knife and began swinging it wildly at victim cutting, her finger. ... Before Police arrival Smith also threw a metal scale through the rear window of victim’s vehicle and punctured one of her vehicle’s tires. Police arrived and conducted their investigation and took Smith into custody.”
From that incident, Smith was charged with second-degree battery, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.
For the January incident, Smith was released on a $25,000 bond and issued a no-contact order.
For the current charges Boling set her bond at $2 million, issued another no-contact order and ordered that, if released, she wear an ankle monitor.
Smith’s next court date is June 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
