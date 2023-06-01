JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman is sitting in the Craighead County Detention Center after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with a Class Y felony, other felonies and several misdemeanors.

Aariyah Smith, 21, of the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue, is charged with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree battery, theft of $1,000 or less, interference with an emergency communications device and violating a no-contact order.