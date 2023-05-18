JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man Wednesday with three felonies and one misdemeanor.
Joseph Walker, 34, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations.
On Friday afternoon, Jonesboro police were called to the 11300 block of Warner Avenue about a disturbance with weapons, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The complainant, victim and a witness said that Walker came out of his apartment with a knife and swung it at the victim. Witnesses said they called the police and Walker ran back to his apartment and came back out without the knife, the affidavit states.
When officers arrived, Walker refused to give his name and then told officers his name was Kory Robinson from Batesville. Officers were able to find a photograph of Robinson and it did not match Walker. Officers found an EBT card with Walker’s name on it.
Walker was found to be on felony probation, so officers searched his apartment and found a small amount of methamphetamine, a broken pipe and the knife that was described by the witnesses.
Boling set Walker’s bond at $25,000.
His next court date is June 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Blaine Morgan, 41, of Caraway, with simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and fleeing; $5,000 bond.
Thomas Ashcraft, 37, of Cave City, with failure to register/failure to comply reporting as a sex offender; $50,000 bond.
Matthew Murphy, 36, of Jonesboro, with commercial burglary and theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $25,000 bond.
Jennifer Stegall, 41, of Fort Towson, Okla., with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Christopher Wilkerson, 39, of Colt, with second-degree forgery; $7,500 bond.
Lindsey Lane, 19, of Corning, with first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree assault; $25,000 bond.
Christopher Miller, 29, of Jonesboro, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of theft of $1,000 or less and breaking or entering a vehicle; $25,000 bond.
