JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with several counts involving domestic violence.
Justin Barber, 35, faces aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, theft of $5,000 or less, third-degree domestic battery, unlawful distribution of sexual images or recordings and violation of a no-contact order.
Police said the victim told them that Barber had threatened to kill her while he was choking her. Officers said she had scratches and redness to her neck and face.
Boling set Barber’s bond at $50,000, issued a no-contact order between him and the victim and, if released, Barber must wear an ankle monitor.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Christopher Pankey, 41, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $5,000 bond.
Kevin Anderson, 37, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft; released on a $5,000 bond.
Christopher Lacy, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Kyle Drummond, 20, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving a firearm; $1,500 bond.
Courtnee Halfacre, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Angela Kitchen, 50, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Justin Long, 32, of Cash, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Felipe Morales, 44, of Trumann, with commercial burglary and first-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 bond.
Amber Norwood, 37, of Scotland, with first-degree forgery and theft of $1,000 or less; $75,000 bond.
Cheyanne Rowden, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $8,500 total bond.
