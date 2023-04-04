WYNNE — Many volunteers, businesses and organizations are offering assistance to those who were affected by Friday afternoon’s tornado in Wynne.
According to a press release, the American Red Cross is assisting with shelters opened Friday night, which included the Wynne Junior High at 849 Eldridge Ave. and Wynne Assembly of God Church at 1900 North Killough Rd. Both shelters remain open.
The Red Cross is coordinating with community, government and emergency management officials to determine where and when additional assistance is needed.
Joe Zydlo of the American Red Cross said on Monday that as of Sunday night the number of those seeking shelter had been low, however many more have began coming in to ask about the shelter with the possibility of more severe weather this week.
“We will remain open as long as we need to be,” he reassured.
Supporting the Red Cross is one way to offer individual assistance. To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org. To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to redcross.org.
Operation Blessing, Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Wynne and will be serving free hot meals to the community at the Tabernacle of Faith New Testament Church at 706 W Union Ave. in Wynne.
The group began on Monday, serving breakfast from 7-9 a.m., lunch from 12-2 p.m. and dinner from 5-7 p.m. every day (except Sunday) during the deployment.
To donate to the Operation Blessing relief efforts visit https://www.ob.org/disaster-relief/.
McDonald’s and its local Arkansas franchisees are teaming up to help in Wynne, as well.
According to a press release from McDonald’s USA, local Arkansas McDonald’s restaurant Owner/Operators and McDonald’s USA are serving thousands of free, hot meals to Cross County residents impacted by the storm.
The meals are prepared and distributed from the McDonald’s McRig, a full-sized tractor-trailer with a McDonald’s kitchen.
McDonald’s began serving the meals Monday, and the free meals will be available today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the restaurant parking lot at 1798 N. Falls Blvd. in Wynne.
According to a press release, Walmart is also focused on supporting the communities impacted by Friday’s devastating tornado outbreak and to help, they’ll be setting up their Mobile Feeding Unit and distribute hot meals for the community in the parking lot of the Wynne Supercenter, located at 800 US Highway 64.
Help is also coming on state and federal levels as Arkansas homeowners and renters in three counties who sustained damage from the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31 could be eligible for help, according to press releases from FEMA.
The designated counties for FEMA Individual Assistance are Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski.
Following President Biden’s disaster declaration, Roland W. Jackson was named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.
The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www. disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
The following information will be needed: a current phone number, address at the time of the disaster and current address, Social Security number if available and a general list of damages and losses.
If insured, policy information will also be needed. Residents are also reminded to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from effects of the event.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
For small businesses, those engaged in agriculture and most nonprofits: Up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.
For homeowners: Up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary residence. For homeowners and renters: Up to $40,000 is available to replace personal property, including vehicles.
Businesses and residents can apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerAssistance @sba.gov.
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is also trying to help those in need of prescription drug assistance and free mental health services, according to a press release from the company.
Impacted members covered by Arkansas Blue Cross, Health Advantage or BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas (who use its prescription drug benefits with CVS Caremark) can obtain a one-time, 10-day emergency refill on maintenance medications.
Members who have questions about medication deliveries should call the customer service number on their member ID card. If a member has lost an ID card, an electronic ID can be downloaded using the Blueprint Portal Mobile app.
Counseling services are also being offered as a dedicated crisis line has been activated for members who may need emotional support during this time.
Members may call 1-833-848-1766 or 1-833-848-1764 toll free to speak with a licensed clinical professional 24/7, at no cost to the member. This service will be active at least until April 17 and extended as needed.
Also for those needing in-person assistance with benefits information or ordering a replacement ID card can visit the ArkansasBlue Welcome Center at 2110 Fair Park Blvd., Suite I in Jonesboro.
