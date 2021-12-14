JONESBORO — The assistant library director gave her resignation letter to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board on Monday at its meeting, citing “continued harassment and perceived threats to my physical, mental and professional well-being.”
Tonya Ryals’ resignation follows that of Library Director David Eckert’s in November.
Since the library put up a display in June for gay pride month, library officials and staff have come under sharp criticism from a current and former board member about the display and books that were then in the general circulation section of the children’s library.
Asked if the controversies surrounding the library since June affected her decision to go elsewhere, Ryals simply said, “Yes.”
Former board member Amanda Escue sued the board in October after a Sensitive Materials subcommittee meeting wasn’t given public notice two hours before its meeting, as required by the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Escue was in attendance at the meeting.
The board settled that lawsuit, agreeing to pay Escue’s legal fees for filing the suit and agreeing to take a training session about the FOIA.
Recently, Craighead County Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook filed a FOIA lawsuit against the library, alleging information he sought wasn’t provided.
The Mixon Law Firm, which provided free legal services in the first lawsuit, told the board Monday it couldn’t again provided pro bono work, but would charge a reduced rate.
In her resignation letter to Eckert, Ryals wrote, “I have accepted another job and will be resigning following the February board meeting. I may be able to remain on through to the end of that week depending on the library’s needs. Thank you for all of the opportunities provided working here, it has sincerely been an excellent workplace and I have gained many valuable skills. I appreciated working with you and the wonderful staff. Please know that I did not make this decision lightly.”
Ryals said Tuesday that she’s taking a position with the Vermont Department of Libraries. She has been assistant director since March 2019. Before that she served as the director of the Jackson County Library in Newport for four-and-a-half years.
Ryals has a master’s degree in information science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a bachelor’s degree in English and literature from Williams Baptist College.
In other business Monday, the board voted 5-2 to keep a face mask mandate in place at the library for two more months, Janice Griffin, chairwoman of the board, said. She said the board will revisit the mandate in two months.
Voting to keep the mandate were members Griffin, Mike Johnson, Shalon Tate, Dr. Lily Zeng and Michael Watkins. Voting against the mandate were members Mark Nichols and Kailey Luster.
Griffin said 40 to 50 people attended the meeting. She said during the public comments period of the meeting speakers again asked Nichols to resign from the board.
