JONESBORO — A Conway attorney is appealing the ban on firearms at Arkansas State University’s First National Bank Arena.
Chris Corbitt, who holds an enhanced conceal carry permit sued ASU in November, claiming the ban violated the state’s conceal carry law.
But Craighead County Circuit Judge Melissa B. Richardson dismissed the case on April 12.
“The issue at bar is straightforward: Can ASU lawfully prohibit firearms at First National Bank Arena? Under existing applicable law, the answer is yes,” Richardson wrote in a letter to the attorneys involved in the case.
Richardson said it was true that public universities can’t issue blanket bans against firearms for people with concealed firearms permits. However, she agreed with the university that state regulations involving the existence of a private club alcohol permit was the determining factor in this case.
State Alcohol Beverage Control Division regulations ban firearms from premises that serve alcoholic beverages.
Corbitt filed notice of his appeal on Wednesday.
He and law partner Robert Steinbuch have filed numerous challenges of gun bans in central Arkansas.
In April, the Supreme Court upheld a Pulaski County Circuit Court ruling against his complaint that Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials barred him from entering the firing-range building at the commission’s Camp Robinson Firing Range in Conway even though he has an enhanced conceal carry permit.
In March, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch rejected Corbitt’s bid to carry a firearm during circuit court proceedings, ruling that Amendment 80 gives the Supreme Court the power to regulate court procedure. He’s appealing.
Another judge in Pulaski County had already turned back a lawsuit challenging a weapons ban in the courtroom of the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center. The state Supreme Court affirmed the local ban.
Also pending is Corbitt’s challenge of a gun ban at the Saline County Courthouse in Benton that he filed in November.
