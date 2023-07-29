JONESBORO — Friday’s approval of plans for Arkansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is being hailed as a significant milestone for the state.

At its summer meeting, the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved A-State’s outline for the new veterinary school, including the potential for 40 new faculty and staff positions dedicated to the DVM program. The state board also approved the program of study along with the individual program requirements and courses. The next step for A-State is to forward ADHE’s approval on to the national accrediting agencies associated with veterinary colleges.