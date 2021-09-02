JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Police Department is looking to hire a few good officers – with benefits.
The department is offering new officers free housing in the university dorms and a cafeteria pass to go along with it.
Bill Smith, chief communications officer at Arkansas State University, said the incentives are meant to attract officers who will live on campus and enhance community policing.
“It gives us a benefit that’s available to both the university and the officer,” he said. “It makes them to be immediately available.”
Smith said a university officer can become a mentor and guide for students and that by having them live on campus, the officers are more visible to the student community.
“Policing is becoming more niche-oriented,” he said.
University Police Chief Randy Martin and Smith said officers, like other employees, move along to higher paying jobs. They said the housing and food incentives are offered to keep officers at ASU.
“We hope offering the housing will help them stay a little longer,” Smith said.
Currently, the ASU Police Department has 11 officers and is authorized to have 19 on its staff, according to Tom Moore, director of university communications.
He said every profession goes in cycles as far as filling staff, and both he and Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said the protests against police nationwide during the past couple of years have been a detriment to recruiting police officers.
The ASU police department offers certified police officers an annual salary of $38,184.00 with a 5.5 percent shift differential for staff working evening and nights that increases the pay to $40,284.00, according to the Arkansas State University website.
In comparison, the Jonesboro Police Department pays non-certified officers $34,500 and certified officers $36,200 as starting pay.
