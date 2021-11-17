JONESBORO — The proposed American Red Wolf Conservation and Research Center has the potential to bring more national distinction to Jonesboro and Arkansas State University as well as more money into Northeast Arkansas, university officials told the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission Wednesday.
Jeff Hankins, vice president of strategic communications and economic development for the Arkansas State University System, and Dr. Tom Risch, vice provost for research and technology transfer, made a pitch Wednesday for $300,000. Hankins said the request is contingent upon approval of the program by the ASU Board of Trustees and the Jonesboro City Council.
The commission is expected to make a decision on this and about 30 other requests for 2022 funding at its Dec. 14 meeting.
The center’s mission would be to support preservation of the critically endangered American Red Wolf species; expand wildlife ecology education opportunities for college and K-12 students through breeding, research and education programs; and establish Jonesboro as an ecotourism destination.
In an interview prior to the meeting, Risch said the program will clearly attract new students.
“We already have students here who have wanted to work with wolves their whole lives,” Risch told The Sun. “We’ve actually attracted some students nationally that have come to Arkansas because they’ve been familiar with our red wolf efforts.”
He said there appears to be a growing interest in such conservation efforts.
“The generation that’s coming up seems to want to do more with their careers and educations,” Risch continued. “There’s a good component of the students that want to build a sustainable future, and this is a way that they feel they can give back.”
Risch said the center also fits in well with the university’s desire to establish a veterinarian school through a partnership with the for-profit Adtalen Global Education. The partnership may be similar to the partnership ASU established with the New York Institute of Technology for the College of Osteopathic Medicine.
A new study released last week by Veterinarians.org showed Arkansas has the lowest number of veterinarians per 100,000 human population in the country. However, the study showed Arkansas vets earn an average salary that’s 146.7 percent higher than the average salary in the state across all occupations.
“This project is an opportunity to develop something that’s unique for our university campus and it’s unique for a city like Jonesboro,” Hankins said.
Developing the project would cost about $5 million, Hankins said, adding that ASU won’t move forward with the project until all the money has been raised. To date, the project has received approval for $158,000 in federal grants and about $70,000 in private commitments, Hankins said.
Under the proposal the center would:
Redevelop a 10-acre site at Craighead Forest Park into a fully fenced facility.
Build six highly secured fenced enclosures compliant with the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan to maintain and breed red wolf population.
Construct, operate and maintain a 5,600-square-foot facility for operations and educational initiatives.
Create outdoor environment for students to engage with species native to Arkansas and the southeastern United States.
Hankins said ASU officials met Monday night with neighboring homeowners, and said they would consider alternative locations in Craighead Forest closer to the nature center, if possible.
Hankins stressed the university would have to have a ground lease with the city, similar to one the city has with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the nearby Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center.
Based on attendance records at the nature center and other wolf conservancies, Hankins said the American Red Wolf Conservation and Research Center could attract more than 25,000 visitors per year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.