JONESBORO — After the University of Arkansas’ board of trustees voted Wednesday to require masks on its campuses, the Arkansas State University trustees will meet today to decide what it should do.
Bill Smith, spokesman for the Jonesboro campus, said the trustees will meet at 11:30 a.m. by teleconference to consider allowing system campuses to develop individual mask policies.
A circuit judge temporarily blocked Act 1002, the state’s law banning mask mandates.
Dr. Kelly Damphousse, chancellor for the Jonesboro campus, didn’t say what direction he would take in a statement released by the university.
“As we have done through the pandemic, A-State is considering policies that are aimed at limiting the spread of the virus, while keeping our students and employees as safe as practical,” Damphousse said. “While we continue to believe that increasing the percentage of vaccinated students and employees must be our highest priority, we are grateful that a mask mandate is once again an option.”
The UA board unanimously approved a resolution directing its campuses to develop face mask policies for indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The resolution said the policies should be in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has called for indoor masks in areas with high transmission rates of COVID-19.
Arkansas has the fourth highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the country, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
The move comes days after a judge issued a preliminary injunction against Arkansas’ law banning mask mandates by school and other governmental entities. The judge said the prohibition violated Arkansas’ constitution.
As for vaccinations, Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s decision Tuesday to increase reimbursements to medical providers who serve traditional Medicaid recipients should help in that effort, Dr. Shane Speights, Jonesboro campus dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The reimbursements will rise from $40 to $100, and the governor urged the providers to reach out to those patients. He said only 3.4 percent Medicaid clients were fully vaccinated.
“Personally, and it is very time consuming, but I have found that if I can sit with a patient, or group, and answer all of their questions and explain the science in a way they can understand it, that seems to help,” Speights, who still sees patients on a limited basis, said. “But, like I said, it’s really time consuming. It doesn’t help that we have some in the medical field that are working against us. Either they don’t understand the science themselves, or don’t want to understand it. Regardless, it’s still frustrating.”
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson described how they’ve had some nurses walk off in the middle of their shifts because they can’t take it anymore.
“One of the challenges we have is this is now an avoidable problem and it’s difficult to come into work and to deal with these challenges when you know that there was an antidote to this, the vaccine, that people have chosen not to take,” Patterson said in an interview on National Public Radio. “And it’s difficult not to become angry.”
