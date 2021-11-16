JONESBORO — Some details of an academic project that could also become an ecoturism attraction are set to be released today.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will hear a presentation regarding the American Red Wolf Conservation and Research Center.
Jeff Hankins, vice president of strategic communications and economic development for the Arkansas State University System, said he and Dr. Tom Risch, vice provost for research and technology transfer, will make their presentation.
“The goal is to create a facility that would be both an education and research facility,” Hankins told The Sun. “And we would have fenced enclosures where we would maintain and breed American red wolves as part of the red wolf species survival plan.”
ASU adopted the red wolf as its mascot in 2008. The university announced in June 2018 it would build a red wolf breeding center at Craighead Forest Park Jonesboro.
At the time, officials said they would build a 4-acre fenced area on the site of a former shooting range at the park. It would be home to four pairs of red wolves and their pups. One pair would be on exhibit to the public. Other plans included a live video feed from the center so people could see the wolves online.
The red wolf is one of the world’s most endangered wild canids, according to the Wolf Conservation Center. Once common throughout the southeastern United States, red wolf populations were decimated by the 1960s due to intensive predator control programs and loss of habitat.
A remnant population of red wolves was found along the Gulf coast of Texas and Louisiana. After being declared an endangered species in 1973, efforts were initiated to locate and capture as many wild red wolves as possible.
Of the 17 remaining wolves captured by biologists, 14 became the founders of a successful captive breeding program. Consequently, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) declared red wolves extinct in the wild in 1980.
On May 1, four American red wolves from the Endangered Wolf Center, Wolf Conservation Center and Wolf Haven International were released in a protected refuge of North Carolina, and four American red wolf pups from the Akron Zoo were fostered to a red wolf female in the recovery area.
Last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was abandoning a 2018 plan to limit the animals’ territory and loosen protections for wolves that strayed from that area, The Associated Press reported.
The agency made the announcement as part of an ongoing federal court battle with conservation groups that argue the federal agency violated the Endangered Species Act by abandoning strategies that supported the wild population of wolves. Conservation groups welcomed the move but said more needs to be done to bolster a wild population of as few as 10 wolves.
Among other issues the A&P Commission will tackle today will be continued work on implementing a prepared food tax to fund construction of an indoor sports complex.
