MOUNTAIN HOME — The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a proposal to allow the sale of 30 acres of undeveloped, university-owned property between Browns Lane and Race Street in Jonesboro.
The property will be appraised and advertised for sale to the public in accordance with state law, with proceeds used for strategic university purposes.
During the meeting, held on the university system’s Mountain Home campus, Trustee Jerry Morgan of Jonesboro recused from the vote because of a possible conflict of interest with his role as chairman of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The commission wants to buy the property for an indoor sports complex.
Eastern Sports Management, a consulting company working with the commission to develop the project, recommended the site as the best location for the 200,000-square-foot project, which is expected to include 10 basketball courts (20 for volleyball); two turf fields for such things as soccer; a 50-meter competitive swimming pool; a 25-meter warmup pool; and an e-sports facility. There could also be 18,500 square feet of outdoor aquatic features.
The A&P Commission also hopes to acquire an additional 4 acres belonging to Northeast Arkansas Community Mental Health Center (Mid-South Health) adjacent to the ASU property.
The project will be funded with proceeds from a 2 percent prepared food tax, which went into effect on January 1. The city plans to hire a company to advise the commission on the best way to finance the project, such as potential revenue bonds.
The project could cost $50 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.