ASUMH announces its Performing Arts Series season

MOUNTAIN HOME — Arkansas State University-Mountain Home will open its 12th season of performances at the Coulter Performing Arts Center at The Sheid, 1600 S. College St. with “The Voice” and “American Idol” star Marybeth Byrd and her band at 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Part of the Arvest Concert Series, this is a free performance with no tickets required.
Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience will follow at 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Produced in collaboration with the estate of Johnny Cash, this multimedia performance uses state-of-the-art technology to lift Cash’s voice from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform with a live band again.
Tickets are $45 for adults and $22.50 for students.
The Vienna Boys Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. These gifted musicians are part of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations and together give over 300 concerts a year around the world.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.
The Broadway Tenors: ‘Tis the Season takes the stage Dec. 5. Three of musical theater’s leading men, The Broadway Tenors will recreate the roles they’ve played on Broadway and on stages all over the world featuring songs from Broadway’s Golden Age to traditional holiday-season hits.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students.
Janet Ivey will present “Janet’s Planet: A Tour of the Solar System” at 6 p.m. March 6. The 45-minute interactive presentation introduces the wonders of the galaxy to families and young audiences and is designed to inspire STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). This performance is free with no tickets required as part of the Gaston Lecture Series.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will bring their jazz and swing music to the stage at 7 p.m. April 6. Tickets are $45 for adults and $22.50 for students.
Closing the season on April 17 will be the Glenn Miller Orchestra at 7 p.m. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since. “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “A String of Pearls,” and more of the band’s original hits will be featured.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $17.50 for students.
All ticket prices are subject to processing fees and are available online at www.thesheid.com, by phone at 870-508-6280 or at The Sheid Box Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, and one hour prior to performance and during intermission. Holiday hours vary. Season tickets include one ticket for each of the five shows for $150, a savings of $35.
Patrons of the performing arts also have special benefits based on their level of sponsorship, including pre-performance receptions for five shows. The benefits of each level are listed on The Sheid website.
