ASUMH announces its Performing Arts Series season

“American Idol” star Marybeth Byrd and her band will kick off the 12th season of the ASUMH Performing Arts Series at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Coulter Performing Arts Center at The Sheid, 1600 S. College St. in Mountain Home. Part of the Arvest Concert Series, this is a free performance with no tickets required.

 Photo courtesy of Christy Keirn

MOUNTAIN HOME — Arkansas State University-Mountain Home will open its 12th season of performances at the Coulter Performing Arts Center at The Sheid, 1600 S. College St. with “The Voice” and “American Idol” star Marybeth Byrd and her band at 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Part of the Arvest Concert Series, this is a free performance with no tickets required.

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience will follow at 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Produced in collaboration with the estate of Johnny Cash, this multimedia performance uses state-of-the-art technology to lift Cash’s voice from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform with a live band again.