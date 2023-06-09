230609-JS-teacher-corps-photo-nz

Arkansas Teacher Corps (ATC) Fellows Jarred Green of Conway and Salena Boyd of Forrest City work on a social studies lesson plan during an ATC training session on Thursday morning at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro. They are part of ATC’s biggest class ever.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas Teacher Corps (ATC) Fellows are gathering for in-person training to become teachers of tomorrow this week at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.

According to Brandon Lucius, Arkansas Teacher Corps executive director at the University of Arkansas, ATC is training its largest group ever with 38 new Fellows this year, a number that is normally about 20 to 25.