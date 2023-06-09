JONESBORO — Arkansas Teacher Corps (ATC) Fellows are gathering for in-person training to become teachers of tomorrow this week at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.
According to Brandon Lucius, Arkansas Teacher Corps executive director at the University of Arkansas, ATC is training its largest group ever with 38 new Fellows this year, a number that is normally about 20 to 25.
“These teachers will become licensed,” he said, noting the significance to the state’s teacher shortage as the percentage of unlicensed teachers in Arkansas is double the national average.
According to the Arkansas Teacher Corps website, the ATC is a partnership between the University of Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Education, and Arkansas public school districts to recruit, train, license and support Arkansans as empowered teachers facilitating excellent, equitable education every day.
Arkansas Teacher Corps aims to:
recruit passionate, committed individuals from diverse backgrounds and all majors to teach a critical shortage content area for three years in an ATC partner school.
train, develop, and support Fellows as rigorous, data-literate, and culturally responsive classroom teachers.
partner with schools and communities to provide a grow-your-own pathway to teacher licensure for non-certified school staff and dedicated community members.
support students in realizing significant academic and social-emotional growth.
“Basically, the Arkansas Teacher Corps is a University of Arkansas training program,” he said, noting the participants range from college graduates to other paraprofessionals who wish to earn their teaching license.
According to Lucius, the Fellows participate in a 7-week summer institute training session with year-round classroom coaching twice a week, and 40 hours of training annually for three years to earn their standard teaching license [which typically takes five-years] at the end of the Fellowship.
Lucius said the program is free and includes licensure prep and pretesting.
The ATC also provides a transitional stipend of $2,500 at the start of the Summer Institute, which can be for fees related to teacher licensure such as the Praxis testing, background check and child maltreatment registry check.
Individuals have to have a bachelor’s degree in any field or be graduating with a bachelor’s degree by June of the application year in order to apply to become an ATC Fellow, he said.
“We mostly partner with schools in the Delta Region, but we do have partnerships in the central and Southwest Regions as well,” he said, noting some of their biggest partners are in Osceola, Pine Bluff and Forrest City.
Although, participants do not have to already be in the teaching field to apply, Lucius did note that by the end of their Fellowship, they would be fully licensed.
He also noted that while some of the funding for comes from the ADE, the majority comes from the Walton Family Foundation.
According to the website, applications are accepted between September and March every year and applicants may apply at any time.
To apply, those interested should submit an online application, which consists of personal information, educational history, test scores, and open-response questions; as well as a cover letter, resume, and unofficial transcripts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.