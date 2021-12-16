JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are investigating a report that two suspects tied a chain around an automated teller machine and ripped it out of the ground on Thursday morning at Focus Bank, 406 Southwest Drive.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and $1,390 was reportedly recovered. The value of the ATM, which was destroyed, was listed at $25,000
A 2006 Ford F-250 was recovered at the scene.
If arrested, the suspects could face charges of breaking or entering, criminal mischief of destroying property worth $25,000 or more, theft of $25,000 or more and financial identity fraud.
In a separate report, the Valley View Manor Property Owner Association told Jonesboro police that someone stole money from it.
A representative came to the police station Wednesday and said $7,687.77 was taken from the association’s bank account.
No arrest had been made as of Thursday.
In other cases, Jonesboro police reported:
Police arrested Michael Cash, 31, Joshua Lesley, 33, and Anthony Welch, 35, all of 523 N. Main St., on Wednesday afternoon at their residence. The three are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Three women reported Wednesday night that a man with a gun entered a residence in the 600 block of Bowling Green Lane and stole a purse with contents valued at $400 and a smart phone valued at $400.
Police arrested Rick Carpenter, 49, of 810 Eaton, Corning, on Wednesday afternoon in the 4200 block of East Johnson Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Police arrested Elisha Cole, 30, of 1706 Sanders Ave., Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Rachael Taylor, 24, of 4213 Samantha Lane, Poplar Bluff, Mo., on Wednesday night at Academy Sports & Outdoors. The two are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting of $1,000 or less.
Police arrested Thomas Wilbanks, 46, of 2110 Cedar Heights Drive, on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Belt Street and Greensboro Road after a parole search found a gun on him. He is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that her boyfriend hit her, leaving contusions on the back of her head, Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Wood Street. The 24-year-old boyfriend could face charges of third-degree domestic battery of a pregnant woman and first-degree mischief.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported the theft of his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and items inside Thursday morning in the 2800 block of Freedom Drive. The truck has an estimated value of $25,000. Items inside the vehicle were valued at $700.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro man said someone stole a 24-foot trailer Wednesday in the 2900 block of South Culberhouse Street. The trailer is valued at $12,000.
