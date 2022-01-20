TRUMANN — Trumann police arrested a man Monday night who had a felony warrant for attempted murder.
Johnny C. Barnes, 42, of the 14900 block of Maple Grove Road, was arrested by Sgt. William Thomas, who saw Barnes enter the Express Food Mart at 350 Ozark Ave.
Thomas reported he knew Barnes had a warrant for attempted murder, being a felon in possession of firearms and aggravated residential burglary that occurred in October of 2021.
When Barnes left the store, Thomas searched him and found meth.
Barnes was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
The previous warrant stemmed from an incident on Oct. 14, 2021, when Patrolman Tyler Martin found a man suffering from a gunshot in the roadway at the intersection of West Main Street and Arkansas 463.
The man, Kerry Despain, said Barnes had shot him in the abdomen. Officers later found a 9 mm handgun on the grass a few feet from where Despain was lying, according to a police report.
Despain told officers Barnes approached him outside his residence near his truck and pulled out a gun.
Despain was then forced back into his apartment in the 100 block of Arkansas 463 at gunpoint. When they entered the residence Dafney Whitman got between them and Despain went into his bedroom and retrieved his pistol. Despain said Whitman was still between them, and Barnes was still pointing a gun at him.
Once Whitman was out of the way, Despain told officers Barnes was still pointing a gun at him, and he shot him as many times as he could. Despain then said he attempted to flee the apartment with Barnes on his kitchen floor when Barnes shot him.
Whitman was wounded as well.
Police found Barnes down the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Whitman was taken by ambulance to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro while Despain and Barnes were flown by helicopters to a trauma hospital, according to police.
On Wednesday, Barnes appeared before District Court Judge Ron Hunter who found probable cause to charge Barnes and gave him a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Barnes is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center.
No one else was charged in the shootings.
