JONESBORO — A defense attorney is facing a contempt of court charge after he failed to attend a Zoom hearing Friday in the murder trial for his client, River Diamondstone Glasgow, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Court documents say Alvin Simes made no attempt to contact the court’s office or prosecutor’s office prior to the hearing.
“Efforts were made to contact Mr. Simes during the hearing, but he did not join the hearing,” the document said.
Glasgow is accused of shooting and killing Jonathan Morgan, 39, of Jonesboro, with a gunshot wound to the head in April 2020.
Court documents show that Simes, of Forrest City, agreed to be present for the hearing on Friday. When he failed to attend the hearing, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours set a hearing for Aug. 29 in his courtroom for Simes to show why he shouldn’t be held in contempt of court.
The charges against his client stem from a 2020 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the area of Brazos Street and Parkwood Road on April 2, 2020, about shots fired.
When they arrived, officers found Morgan with a gunshot wound. Glasgow exited a residence and told officers that he had shot the victim after an argument.
Glasgow is charged with first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault.
Glasgow is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a total bond of $2.4 million.
