JONESBORO — Attorney Mark Rees filed a plan to repay people in Craighead County who paid what the state has ruled were illegal fees for appealing district court rulings to the circuit court.
Last year, the state Supreme Court refused to review a state Court of Appeals decision that Craighead County illegally collected $86 “sheriff’s fees” and $100 “lower court fees.”
Rees, who challenged the fees on behalf of Christopher Miles and others in December 2012, filed a plan in Craighead County Circuit Court on Monday for people who paid the fees to get reimbursed.
According to Rees, from 2010-18 the county collected a total of $536,827.35 in sheriff’s fees and $159,061.24 in lower court fees from appellants.
He said it’s possible more money is owed in refunds.
“It’s a good day for the citizens of Craighead County,” Rees said.
“The correct reading of the Court of Appeals’ opinion deciding this case, though, is that refunds are due from the point of the statute of limitations forward because all payments were made under coercion, ... which is three years prior to the filing of the complaint. ... Thus, refunds are due from December 18, 2009, forward,” Rees wrote in his filing on Monday.
“Plaintiffs propose the following with respect to notice:
“Notice to all individuals known, regular mail, at their last known address, informing them of the fee paid and their entitlement to a refund;
“A claim for a refund must be made within 180 days of the date the notice is mailed, or last notice in Jonesboro Sun, if they wish to seek a refund;
“Failure to make a claim will result in their payment of any fee to be deemed waived and they will not be entitled to any refund;
“Notice will be placed in the Jonesboro Sun once a week, for three consecutive weeks, that will contain the notice as set above.”
Rees said Wednesday, “It’s a matter of moving things forward and getting it resolved.”
In May 2020, Special Judge David Laser ruled that the fees were paid “voluntarily” as part of plea bargains.
“Mr. Miles argues that the circuit court erred in its refusal to find an illegal-exaction case. We agree. An illegal exaction is any exaction that is either not authorized by law or is contrary to law,” the appeals court wrote in March 2022.
“The illegal fees, including the $86 sheriff’s fee and the $100 fee for lower-court costs, were illegal exactions that any citizen of the county, on behalf of himself or all others interested, may institute to protect the citizens of Craighead County from illegal exactions,” the court wrote. “We reverse the circuit court’s holding that this suit was an unallowable collateral attack on a criminal conviction.”
The court rejected Laser’s assertion that the fee was voluntarily paid, saying defendants were subject to incarceration if the fee wasn’t paid. By rejecting the county’s appeal on May 26, 2022, the state Supreme Court upheld the Appeals Court decision later in 2022.
Rees said his plan will have to be signed off on by Laser.
“Everything we do has to be agreed upon by the judge,” he said.
Rees said he doesn’t think everyone who is due a refund will apply to get one, meaning Craighead County would keep those funds.
After spending 10 years on the case, Rees said he’s ready for it to be over with.
“I’ve put in a lot of time on it,” he said. “Hopefully, by the end of the year it’ll be done.”
Rees said he expects a ruling on his plan by the judge in the next four or five days.
