JONESBORO — After the results of the recent elections, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin released an official opinion on overlapping terms of office in response to Arkansas Sen. Dan Sullivan’s request for an opinion on a dual-office-holding issue.

According to Griffin’s official response, issued as Opinion No. 2023-005 on Feb. 24, Sullivan had asked “May a justice of the peace be elected as a member of a school board of directors while maintaining the office of justice of the peace?”