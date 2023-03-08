JONESBORO — After the results of the recent elections, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin released an official opinion on overlapping terms of office in response to Arkansas Sen. Dan Sullivan’s request for an opinion on a dual-office-holding issue.
According to Griffin’s official response, issued as Opinion No. 2023-005 on Feb. 24, Sullivan had asked “May a justice of the peace be elected as a member of a school board of directors while maintaining the office of justice of the peace?”
To which Griffin replied that if the JP’s term of office would overlap with the term of office on the school board, then the JP would be ineligible to serve on the school board.
“No, the kind of dual office holding your question describes is likely prohibited by our state constitution and certainly prohibited by state statute,” Griffin said, noting Article 7, § 53 of the Arkansas constitution.
Griffin said that according to Article 7, § 53, justices of the peace, as well as nine other elected county official positions, are prohibited from being “appointed or elected to any civil office in this state” “during the term for which” the JP “has been elected.”
The other nine specified positions included: county judge, sheriff, circuit clerk, county clerk, assessor, coroner, treasurer, county surveyor or tax collector.
Therefore, he said it was a question of whether a seat on a school board is a “civil office” within the meaning of Article 7, § 53.
“While no appellate court has ruled on the meaning of “civil office” as that term appears in art. 7, § 53, the Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled on that term’s meaning in a nearly identical context,” Griffin said, noting Williams v. Douglas.
During this case, he said the court was asked to decide whether a state senator could serve as a member of a school board during the term for which he was elected to be a senator.
After collecting several cases from other states that showed the general rule was that school[-board] directors were public officers, the Court held that there was “no merit in the assertion that a school-board seat was not a civil office.”
“It is my opinion that the term “civil office” in art. 7, § 53 also encompasses a school-board seat,” Griffin said. “Therefore, if a court were faced with your question, it would most likely hold that art. 7, § 53 prohibits a JP from serving on a school board during the term for which the person was elected to serve as a JP.”
He also said that the same prohibition applies with even more clarity under statutory law A.C.A. § 14-14-115(a)(1), which states that someone “elected or appointed” to any of the county offices listed in art. 7, § 53 is prohibited from being “elected or appointed to another civil office during the term for which he or she has been elected” and the statute goes on to define “civil office” to include being a “member of a school board.”
“Under both the constitutional and statutory analyses, it would not matter whether the JP resigned from his or her JP position to serve on the school board because the restriction applies, not merely to simultaneous service, but “during the term for which he or she has been elected” to serve in the county role,” Griffin goes on to say, “This is why I conclude that the JP would be ineligible to serve on the school board if that service would overlap with the JP’s term of office.”
Griffin also stated that while there is no civil or criminal penalty for this kind of dual office holding, the person holding both offices could be subject to removal.
This is not the first time that an issue of this nature has been presented to the Attorney General’s Office.
According to the Arkansas Public School Resource Center (APSRC) website, APSRC Legal Director Mark White noted the opinion of former Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in an article on Jan. 22, 2018; which said that “yes, a candidate may simultaneously file and run for both school board and for another elected office.”
According to the article, the Legislature had approved Arkansas Code § 7-5-111 in 2013, which was a law prohibiting individuals from simultaneously running for “more than one state or county office at the same time” and then in Feb. 2017, the Legislature had approved Act 158 of 2017 to extend that prohibition to “district” and “township” offices.
“Since school board members are elected to serve school districts, there was some question as to whether Act 158 would apply to school board candidates,” White said, noting that former Sen. Larry Teague asked Rutledge to answer this question.
In an official opinion issued on Dec. 13, 2017, Rutledge stated that the term “district” in Act 158 “does not include the office of school-district director” because she had reasoned that school boards are treated differently in the law, because the Legislature created election laws and eligibility requirements that apply only to school board candidates.
She had also cited Ark. Code Ann. § 6-14-101, which provides that “general election laws … apply to school elections insofar as they are not in conflict with the school election laws.”
So, in Rutledge’s opinion, Act 158 did not not prevent an individual from simultaneously filing and campaigning for both a local school board and another state or local office.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said, to his knowledge, as long as the two offices were not on the same ballot, there should not be a conflict with an individual holding a county office and serving on a school board in an overlapping term.
Therefore, he said that he does not believe the new opinion should have an impact, but noted that the issue could be taken to court, where a formal decision would be made.
