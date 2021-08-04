LITTLE ROCK — Attorney Tom Mars of Northwest Arkansas filed a lawsuit late Monday in Pulaski County Circuit Court seeking a temporary restraining order preventing the state from banning mask mandates.
The lawsuit names Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., president pro tem of the Arkansas Senate; state Rep. Matthew Shepherd, speaker of the Arkansas House of Representative; and Gov. Asa Hutchinson from enforcing Act 1002, which bars local school officials from mandating wearing face masks for school children.
Mars, who filed the suit for two women who have children in schools in Pulaski County, also seeks a permanent injunction and a declaratory judgment that Act 1002 is unconstitutional.
Mars is a former director of the Arkansas State Police.
The lawsuit says, “Children’s health is threatened by a legislative ban on mask mandates that removes from local officials the authority to decide what measures are needed to protect K-12 school children.”
On Tuesday, Hutchinson called a special session of the Legislature for today to create an exception to Act 1002 that would give public school boards flexibility to protect those school children who are 11 and younger and not eligible for a vaccine, according to a press release from the governor’s Office.
“I am supportive of the legislative remedy, and that’s the best, because if it’s up to the courts and the courts strike down that law as unconstitutional, then that could mean we could have counties and cities all doing their thing and different standards, and that would be confusing,” Hutchinson said. “It would be bad for business. It would be bad for the public understanding and our concentration on vaccination … so that’s why it’s preferable to the Legislature to remedy that issue.”
Last week, children’s daily census of 24 COVID-19 patients was a 50 percent increase over previous peaks, Hutchinson noted Tuesday.
“Because of this increased risk of illness in children, we see the necessity of allowing leaders in school districts the flexibility to decide whether students wear masks,” he said. “We must allow local school boards to make the best decision for the students in their schools.”
Two-thirds of both the House and Senate must convene for Hutchinson’s plan to remove the ban on mandates.
“I understand that some legislators are reluctant to allow school boards this freedom, even in this limited way,” Hutchinson said. “But the exceptions for which I am asking are true to the conservative principle that puts control in the hands of local government.
“Some argue it should be up to the parents to decide for the children,” he added. “For that reason, school boards will have many options after listening to the parents. The goal is to be safe and to keep schools open. Local flexibility will help get us there.”
The governor also will ask members of the General Assembly to affirm the decision of the director of Workforce Services to terminate Arkansas’s participation in extraordinary federal unemployment benefit and relief programs related to COVID-19. A Pulaski County judge last week ruled the extraordinary funds must be paid to the unemployed in Arkansas.
