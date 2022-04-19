JONESBORO — Drugs are the deeply-rooted problem for the criminal justice system, attorneys and judges said Monday night at a forum sponsored by the Craighead County chapter of the NAACP.
Circuit Judge Skip Mooney Jr., who founded the Out of the Dark drug prevention organization before being elected to the bench, said about 85 percent of the cases that come before him are drug-related.
“We’ve got to get together to deal with this monster (drug addiction.) We need a drug court in every county,” he said.
Mooney, whose cases are based in Mississippi County, said he’s seen youths who are armed with guns because they’re in fear of others.
Mooney, Circuit Judge Scott Ellington, Legal Aid of Arkansas attorney Greneda Johnson, 2nd Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman and Managing Public Defender Brian Miles were the panelists at the event, which was held at the E. Boone Watson Community Center to discuss the criminal justice system.
“We’ve got 12-, 13-year-olds running around with 9 mm guns for protection,” Mooney said.
Miles said specialty courts, such as drug courts, veterans court and others, allow people to clear their criminal records if they complete the requirements. They can also get their fines reduced, he said.
Ellington, the former 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney, said about 25 percent of felony cases weren’t pursued during his tenure because evidence was lacking.
“The law requires beyond a shadow of doubt” to bring a case to trial, Chrestman said.
He added that the 2nd Judicial District has the state’s highest clearance of cases. The courts couldn’t have jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chrestman said.
Another task facing the courts is mental health cases, where suspects quit taking medications to treat their illnesses, Ellington said.
He said prosecutors can request a mental health hold on those people.
Because of his past as a prosecuting attorney, Ellington said he won’t preside over criminal cases for a couple of years until cases he was involved in are disposed of. He currently sits on probate, civil, domestic relations and child support cases.
He said rehabilitation facilities for drug addicts is a key to ending the cycle of addiction.
“I’m a big fan of faith-based rehabs,” Ellington said. “Drug users need a couple of weeks in jail to detox before sending them to rehab.”
Johnson said Legal Aid of Arkansas handled 7,400 calls to its hotline last year, adding that the group doesn’t do criminal cases. Legal Aid represents clients in fair housing disputes, among other issues. The organization offers clinics on tax reliefs and other categories. It can be reached by calling 1-800-952-9243.
All of the panelists said one goal is to get people’s record expunged if they meet the requirements. People with felony convictions have a harder time getting jobs and housing.
“They’re dealing with a lot of collateral damage,” Mooney said.
All of the panelists agreed that if arrested, a suspect should use his or her right to remain silent until speaking with an attorney.
