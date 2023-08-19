JONESBORO — Public defenders representing two teenagers charged as adults for multiple felonies have filed a motion in Craighead County Circuit Court to have their cases transferred to juvenile court.
Police arrested Quiency Alcorn, 16, and Elias Harper, 15, in connection with an April 29 incident. They are charged with aggravated residential burglary, second-degree sexual assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, theft of $5,000 or less, aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle greater than $25,000, theft of a firearm less than $2,500, aggravated assault and interference with emergency communications.
The aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated residential burglary charges are Class Y felonies, punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison.
Alcorn’s attorney, public defender Andrew Nadzam, and Harper’s attorney, chief public defender M. Brian Miles, filed the petitions Thursday with Circuit Judge Randy Philhours.
In late July and earlier this month the two attorneys filed a motion to reduce the $1 million bonds set for the two juveniles. Those motions are pending, according to court documents.
On April 29, police were sent to a residence on Union Street after a victim said two masked suspects entered her residence through a porch door, holding her at gunpoint and demanding the location of drugs and other items, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspects were armed with handguns. During this incident, one of the suspects told the victim to lie on the bed as he started to sexually assault her. The victim was able to kick the suspect off of her to stop the assault. The suspects then continued to search the residence for several more minutes and located several items including an Apple Cell phone, Apple Air pods, and a customized bicycle, according to the affidavit.
The victim was forced to unlock the Apple Cell phone before both suspects left. The victim then fled to a next door neighbor in order to contact police. Officers were told that the bicycle did have an Apple Air Tag hidden within. Officers were able to use the air tag to locate both suspects riding bicycles at the intersection of Wood Street and Parkview Road.
“When officers attempted to make contact, both suspects ‘ditched’ their bikes and fled on foot,” the affidavit states. “Officers were unable to locate both suspects after fleeing on foot. During the course of the investigation. Officers were told the victim was unable to locate her stolen phone via the find my phone app but did show that her Apple Air-pods were located at an address on Jefferson Street hours later.
“The victim also purchases a new phone with the same number and was now receiving partial texts from unknown numbers on her phone. Due to the last location of the Apple Air Pods and an investigation into these partial texts, Jonesboro officers were able to identify both suspects as Ellas Harper and Quiecny Alcorn.
“Both of these subjects are on juvenile probation and searches were conducted on both suspects. During these searches clothing was located that matched the clothing in video taken from this incident. When officers interviewed both suspects, both suspects admitted to this incident and another that occurred on (April 29) on Canera Drive. This incident showed three subjects walking around a parking lot and one of these subjects entering a vehicle and locating a spare key inside.The other two subjects, identified as Ellas Harper and Quiency Alcorn took off running as the unknown subject drove the vehicle around the parking lot and leaving it, abandoned in the area. Before leaving, a firearm was stolen from this vehicle and has not been located at this time.”
