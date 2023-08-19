JONESBORO — Public defenders representing two teenagers charged as adults for multiple felonies have filed a motion in Craighead County Circuit Court to have their cases transferred to juvenile court.

Police arrested Quiency Alcorn, 16, and Elias Harper, 15, in connection with an April 29 incident. They are charged with aggravated residential burglary, second-degree sexual assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, theft of $5,000 or less, aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle greater than $25,000, theft of a firearm less than $2,500, aggravated assault and interference with emergency communications.