JONESBORO — Adult clients of Abilities Unlimited can find inspiration through a unique outreach program through the Foundation of Arts known as the LEAP program, which has now inspired a new program aptly named LEAP 2.0.

Foundation of Arts (FOA) Executive Director Mike Wewer said on Tuesday that the FOA has many outreach programs to enrich the Northeast Arkansas community, including the Learning Expression through Arts Programming (LEAP) program, which was designed specifically for the adult clients of Abilities Unlimited (AU) with special needs.