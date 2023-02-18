JONESBORO — Adult clients of Abilities Unlimited can find inspiration through a unique outreach program through the Foundation of Arts known as the LEAP program, which has now inspired a new program aptly named LEAP 2.0.
Foundation of Arts (FOA) Executive Director Mike Wewer said on Tuesday that the FOA has many outreach programs to enrich the Northeast Arkansas community, including the Learning Expression through Arts Programming (LEAP) program, which was designed specifically for the adult clients of Abilities Unlimited (AU) with special needs.
“The program is twice a week, which consists of art classes on Tuesdays and drama classes on Thursdays, incorporating art into the lives of people with disabilities,” Wewers said.
Foundation of Arts Outreach Coordinator Meridith Pierce said on Tuesday that the LEAP program was designed to add enrichment to the AU curriculum about 20 years ago.
She said the FOA sends art instructors to teach artistic principles and techniques at AU, as well as theater instructors to teach skills such as public speaking and projecting their voice, however they learn lessons beyond paint strokes and artistic expression.
“Arts education is life education,” Pierce said. “We want to help them to connect to the world around them.”
Plus, after all their effort and hard work, the FOA also hosts an annual LEAP performance for the public at The Forum Theatre each spring, which will be held on May 25 at noon to celebrate LEAP by showing off their performances and exhibiting their amazing artwork in the lobby.
Foundation of Arts Artistic Programs Director Kristi Pulliam said on Tuesday that LEAP was actually started around 2002, when Bonner Dison, a former FOA employee working on educational programs, and her friend with special needs came up with the idea and even the name.
“It is a touching thing to see them perform,” Pulliam said.
“LEAP is at the heart of the FOA and how we want to help our community grow through the arts,” she stated, which is why they have decided to start LEAP 2.0.
This will be the first year for the new program and while LEAP is only for AU clients, LEAP 2.0 will be for the FOA’s other adult special needs clients.
The new program is scheduled to start in March and will also culminate in an annual show, which is planned for July 9 at 2 p.m. this year.
According to the Foundation of Arts website, other FOA outreach programs include:
the Tuition Assistance Program, which awards scholarships and/or work study to awarded applicants.
the Oasis Arts & Eats Fest, which is an annually celebration of all thing arts and food in Northeast Arkansas that is held in downtown Jonesboro.
the Curtain Up Crew, which is a group of multi-talented ambassadors for The FOA available for performances at civic club meetings, special events, senior citizen groups, community events, and more.
the Educational Enrichment Series (EES), which offers performance matinees specifically for area students and teachers at a discounted cost.
the Perspectives Art Contest, which is an annual FOA community art contest that showcases each individual artist’s unique view on life and collects canned food donations for the NEA Food Bank.
the Pay What You Can Performances, which allow patrons the opportunity to experience FOA community theater productions for less than regular ticket prices.
The Dance Again Closet, which is available to anyone who is unable to purchase the tights, leotards and shoes needed for dance classes at The Arts Center.
the Forum Exhibit Artist program, which is a public exhibit that features a different local artist each month in the lobby of the Forum Theater.
For more information about the Foundation of Arts and upcoming events or for more on their other outreach programs, visit the FOA website at https:// foajonesboro.org.
