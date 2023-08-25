JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections took a dip this month, according to information provided by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and Jonesboro’s city finance office.
The countywide tax produced $2,441,055 for county government and 10 municipalities, which is a drop of 3.4 percent from the same month a year ago.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax showed a 3.5 percent decline, bringing in $2,131,257. For the year to date, the city’s collections are 5.3 percent ahead of 2022, while countywide tax collections are ahead of last year’s collections by 6.5 percent. Through August, the combination of the city and county taxes has produced $31,684,614 for Jonesboro, up by $1,733,282 from the same period in 2022.
This month’s sales tax receipts generally reflect retail activity in June.
Inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 – 3 percent iin June compared with a year earlier, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The relief was attributed in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.
August distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and year-to-date totals:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,724,415; $14,096,550.
Craighead County – (16.8), $410,716; $3,357,475.
Bay – (1.69), $41,170; $336,555.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,113; $41,800.
Bono – (2.17), $52,867; $432,175.
Brookland – (3.65), $89,188; $729,082.
Caraway – (1.02), $24,865; $203,250.
Cash – (0.25), $6,145; $50,232.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,479; $20,272.
Lake City – (2.09), $51,046; $417,285.
Monette – (1.35), $33,050; $270,177.
