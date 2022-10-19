JONESBORO — Save Our Libraries, a Ballot Question Committee that filed its papers with the Arkansas Ethics Commission on Oct. 4, received a major boost to its effort to fight a ballot initiative to reduce the library’s millage.
John Mixon, a member of the committee, said that boost came from author Nora Roberts in the form of a personal contribution of $25,000.
Scott McDaniel, another member of the Save Our Libraries BQC, said the donation will make a big impact.
“This measure was filed at the 11th hour, just days before the deadline, which naturally makes it very difficult to fundraise and implement a legitimate campaign,” McDaniel said. “This incredibly kind and generous donation gives us the foundation we need to start making our case to the voters.”
McDaniel noted that Roberts, who is a New York Times best-selling author, has given money to support other libraries in similar situations throughout the country.
“We truly appreciate the willingness of Ms. Roberts to stand up and fight for libraries,” McDaniel said. “I’ve learned that Craighead County is not alone in having to defend our library. Our fight is actually part of a nationwide attack, and Ms. Roberts is very passionate about defending against these attacks. We hope her contribution gives others confidence that our effort is worth investing in. We fully intend to launch a full-scale political campaign designed to defend the local library. Funding is obviously crucial to that effort.”
Another Ballot Question Committee, Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough, which formed to encourage support for the ballot issue to reduce the library’s millage in the city and county from 2 mills to 1 mill, filed its papers with the Commission on Sept. 29.
Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough has previously reported $2,000 in contributions.
