PARAGOULD — The investigation is continuing after Paragould police discovered a person dead at a home in an apparent murder/suicide.
According to a Facbook post by the Paragould Police Department, officers discovered the person May 16 while conducting a welfare check.
The body of the person, whose name was not released, was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for further investigation, police said.
“The manner of death was determined to be homicide and a suspect was developed during the investigation,” police wrote. “An arrest warrant was then issued and the suspect was located in a neighboring jurisdiction. Prior to officers taking them into custody, the suspect took their life via self-inflicted gunshot.”
Police also did not release the name of the suspect in the case.
The investigation into the case is ongoing and officials said in the post no further information will be released at this time.
