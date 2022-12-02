BATESVILLE — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened Tuesday evening in Batesville.
The NTSB said Wednesday afternoon from the nation’s capital that they are investigating the crash but had few official details as of yet.
Later Wednesday, the FAA released a preliminary report on the crash. The FAA said the aircraft landed, went off the end of the runway and went through an airport fence.
There were two pilots and five passengers on board when the crash happened, the FAA said.
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, along Highway 167. A spokesman for the Arkansas State Police said troopers provided traffic control along the highway near the eastern edge of airport property.
Troopers worked to control southbound traffic as airport and local OES personnel secured the scene while awaiting instructions from the FAA.
The troopers were there for about four hours as crews worked at the scene, the spokesman said.
More details are expected to be released by the NTSB in the crash, officials said.
