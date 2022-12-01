JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was issued a $500,000 cash-only bond after he walked out of a courtroom on Tuesday.
Airreo Johnson, 29, of the 500 block of Roseclair Street, is facing a first-degree battery charge in the Oct. 19, 2019, shooting in the 300 block of State Street in which Aaron Hall suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson is also accused to killing a dog during the shooting.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours set the bond.
Justin Rolland, chief deputy for the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said Johnson was not in custody when he left the courtroom.
“We are actively looking for him,” Rolland said Wednesday. “He brought himself to court.”
Johnson was also arrested in October 2021 on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver. He received a five-year suspended sentence on the firearm charge and the marijuana charge was dropped.
He was also arrested in October 2020 on suspicion of third-degree battery. That charge was dropped.
In July 2020, Johnson was arrested on suspicion of committing a terroristic act, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine. He was accused to firing a gun at a vehicle in the parking lot in the 600 block of East Alpine Street.
The simultaneous possession charge was dropped. Johnson was given six years of probation on the terroristic act charge. The drug possession charge was also dropped by prosecutors.
In January 2020, Johnson was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Rains Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Upon arrival, officers find Aaron Hall at the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Numerous eyewitnesses stated that two females and a male drove up to the apartment in a silver/gray Chevrolet Impala and started to physically fight the sister of the resident (on State Street).
“The male exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm. When Aaron Hall attempted to make the three subjects leave, the male subject shot Aaron Hall and his dog ... (The suspect) was later identified as Airreo Trayshawn Johnson.”
