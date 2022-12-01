JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was issued a $500,000 cash-only bond after he walked out of a courtroom on Tuesday.

Airreo Johnson, 29, of the 500 block of Roseclair Street, is facing a first-degree battery charge in the Oct. 19, 2019, shooting in the 300 block of State Street in which Aaron Hall suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson is also accused to killing a dog during the shooting.