WEST MEMPHIS — A 63-year-old Byhalia, Miss., man has been arrested by Arkansas State Police after shooting a gun at a motorist traveling Interstate 55 near the Arkansas–Tennessee border Tuesday night.

Gerald Koelling is currently jailed at West Memphis and is expected to be charged with committing a terroristic act – a Class B felony.

George Harris, 29, of Jonesboro, was not injured; however, Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division did find evidence of a bullet that penetrated the rear of Harris’ vehicle.

Both drivers, Harris and Koelling, were northbound on I-55 about 9:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred. Koelling was later stopped by an Arkansas State Trooper near the Poinsett and Crittenden County line and taken into custody.