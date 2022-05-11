JONESBORO — A preliminary autopsy by the state Crime Lab in Little Rock found no obvious indication of cause of death for a Jonesboro woman who was found dead in February in Brookland, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Jennifer Emery, 44, of Jonesboro, was found Feb. 25 in a ditch off of U.S. 49B in Brookland. Craighead County sheriff’s deputies and Brookland police investigated.
The body was seen by a passing motorist about 100 yards south of a church near Arkansas 230. Her vehicle was found in the parking lot of the church, Rolland said.
He said the Crime Lab still has a toxicology report to issue. The preliminary report that was released last week didn’t show any signs of blunt-force trauma to the body, Rolland said.
“A toxicology report is a lot more detailed. A preliminary report is what is obvious to the medical examiner,” he said. “It could have been several things.”
