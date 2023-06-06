Babbitt

Babbitt

WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has announced Colton Babbitt will join the faculty as an assistant professor of history, starting with the fall academic semester of 2023.

Babbitt, a Williams alum, is currently completing his Ph.D. in history at the University of Mississippi and is scheduled to defend his dissertation in spring 2024. His areas of study at Ole Miss included U.S. History since 1860, southern history, and the Cold War.