WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University has announced Colton Babbitt will join the faculty as an assistant professor of history, starting with the fall academic semester of 2023.
Babbitt, a Williams alum, is currently completing his Ph.D. in history at the University of Mississippi and is scheduled to defend his dissertation in spring 2024. His areas of study at Ole Miss included U.S. History since 1860, southern history, and the Cold War.
“Colton brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to our faculty,” said WBU president Dr. Stan Norman. “His impressive academic background will greatly benefit our students in their pursuit of knowledge and understanding.”
Babbitt earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from WBU in 2017 and went on to complete a Master of Arts in history from Florida Atlantic in 2019. His master’s thesis won the Traci Jill Edelman Award for Best Graduate Thesis.
“As a proud WBU alumnus, I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the community that helped shape me as a person, spiritually and intellectually,” he said.
Babbitt has teaching experience at the collegiate level at both FAU and Ole Miss, having served as a teaching assistant at both institutions for courses that included United States History Since 1877, United States History to 1877, and World Civilizations.
“We are excited to have Colton Babbitt join our outstanding faculty in the Department of History,” said Dr. Rhyne Putman, vice president for academic affairs and director of Worldview Formation at WBU. “His enthusiasm for teaching history coupled with his deep commitment to Christ makes him an ideal fit for WBU. We look forward to seeing him work with our students and seeing them excel under his guidance.”
Among his other awards, Babbitt received the Francis Edelman Graduate Teaching Award at FAU, Outstanding Paper from the South Florida Regional Student History Conference, and a Provost Fellowship from FAU.
