JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces a felony domestic violence charge after his 11-month-old baby reportedly suffered collateral damage in a fight with his girlfriend.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Svanti Oaties, 21, with felony second-degree domestic battering and misdemeanor assault on a household member and endangering the welfare of a child. He set bond at $25,000.
Police responded Saturday afternoon to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1800-block of Self Circle, Jonesboro police Detective Adam Hampton said in a probable cause affidavit.
“Whle on the way there, dispatch notified officers that one suspect showed up at St. Bernards, so one of the officers went there,” Hampton wrote.
At the home, an adult woman said she and her boyfriend got into an altercation in which he pushed her down and tried to choke her, then threw a cooking pot at her, which struck the baby.
“Mr. Oaties noticed that the small child had injury so he picked up the baby and took her to the hospital,” according to Hampton’s affidavit. “Officers stated that they observed the baby to have a black eye and a knot on her forehead caused by the thrown pot. Officers spoke with Mr, Oaties who stated that his girlfriend attacked him and bit him causing injuries. Mr. Oaties did not mention throwing a pot at the female and injuring the baby.”
Among other felony arrests over the weekend, one was the result of failure to use a turn signal.
Ashley Lynn Frye, 37, of Jonesboro, was arrested Friday night after she made a left turn from North Church Street onto Alpine Avenue. According to a police affidavit, Frye consented to a search of her vehicle. They found 50 pills identified and fentanyl and a variety of other illegal pills, marijuana and a .380 handgun.
Boling found probable cause to charge Frye with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and four felony and two drug offense. Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms carries a potential life prison sentence.
Boling set bond at $150,000.
Kendrick Bailey Tyree Bailey, 24, of Jonesboro has posted a $150.000 following his arrest last week.
The judge found probable cause to charge Bailey with being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of 446 grams of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.