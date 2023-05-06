JONESBORO — New and expecting parents learned about caring for themselves and their babies Thursday evening during the St. Bernards Baby State event at the St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro.
St. Bernards Nursing Director Dana Lands said on Thursday that the event has grown over the years as the hospital has been holding it once a quarter since 2012.
She said that every event has its own theme, for example this event was Cinco de Mayo themed, however the next one, set for July 31, will be Beach Baby.
“It is a completely free event,” she stated, “It helps to educate the parents, who are also encourage to ask our team of experts about any questions or concerns that they may have.”
New parents can also preregister to have their babies at the hospital as well.
The event is also free for all vendors, but they are required to donate a gift for the door prizes that are given away through the event.
The most popular booth is normally the St. Bernards Lactation Consultants’ booth, Lands said, noting that St. Bernards has the only board-certified lactation consultants in the area.
She also said that the Jonesboro Police Department’s car seat safety booth and the Melissa Donner Photography booths are popular as well.
Donner is also the hospital’s newborn photographer, Lands said.
Women and Children Outreach Coordinator Brett Vinson said the event was a huge success.
“I think that the biggest thing is that this event is open to everyone in the region with multiple vendors and lots of door prizes, food and education,” he said, noting that participants can expect to find educational booths on topics such as pain control options, car seat and sleep safety, health and wellness tips, infant care education and even specialty vendors.
He also noted booths from the Le Bonheur Children’s Clinic, Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the St. Bernards Pregnancy Clinic, which is an OB service that works with everyone from those with insurance to under-insured to uninsured.
“We are here to help people get the education and support they need,” Vinson said, noting that the hospital also does child birthing classes and prenatal breastfeeding classes.
