St. Bernards staff Danielle Thorpe, NNP, and Jill McBride, NU, PCM, answer questions for expecting parents, Emily and Jake Keating, during the St. Bernards Baby State event on Thursday afternoon at the St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — New and expecting parents learned about caring for themselves and their babies Thursday evening during the St. Bernards Baby State event at the St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro.

St. Bernards Nursing Director Dana Lands said on Thursday that the event has grown over the years as the hospital has been holding it once a quarter since 2012.