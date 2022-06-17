JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge two people with felony failure to appear in separate cases.
He ordered Olajide Roddy, 35, and Brittany Ann Burch-Flowers, 35, both of Jonesboro, to be held in the Craighead County Detention Center until a circuit court judge sets bonds for them.
Fowler noted that Roddy has been arrested 10 times in the past year and a half. He was arrested Wednesday night on a possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burch-Flowers has a total of eight failures to appear, with three in the past 11 months.
“I have zero faith that you will appear,” Fowler told her via video Friday.
In separate cases, Fowler set $125,000 bonds for two Jonesboro men.
He found probable cause to charge Jeremy Wells, 39, who was arrested Thursday at the Haven Hotel, 3006 S. Caraway Road by Jonesboro police. Wells had 63 grams of meth on him when officers did a probation search. He is charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
Michael Trevino, 45, was arrested Thursday after after a traffic stop. A Jonesboro police officer conducted a probation search on Trevino and found 9.4 grams of meth, eight tabs of LSD, an oxycodone pill and a syringe with liquid meth in it.
Fowler charged Trevino with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, two counts off felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and running a stop sign.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Dejaunn Council, 18, of Jonesboro, with first-degree forgery; $3,500 bond.
John Jefferson-Sanders, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Rebecca Johnson, 32, of Jonesboro, with delivery of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony use of a communications device; $75,000 bond.
Jimmie McDuffy, 26, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Larry Wilson, 38, of Leachville, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Sonya McClure, 48, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
